Gerald Philip "Jerry" Dawson

Gerald "Jerry" Philip Dawson

November 16, 2020

Gerald "Jerry" Philip Dawson, 85 of Lincoln passed away on November 16, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday, 11-19-2020 9-4:30 at Butherus Maser & Love Funeral Home and 6-7pm Thursday at Cathedral of the Risen Christ, 3500 Sheridan Blvd. Rosary will follow at 7:00pm at the church. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday 10:30am at church. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials to Pius X High School Foundation. Condolences can be emailed to www.bmlfh.com Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 4:30p.m.
Butherus Maser & Love
4040 A Street, Lincoln, NE 68510
Nov
19
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Blvd.
Nov
19
Rosary
7:00p.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Blvd.
Nov
20
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
Cathedral of the Risen Christ
3500 Sheridan Blvd.
Funeral services provided by:
Butherus Maser & Love
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Dearest Betty ~ we are so sorry to hear of your brother´s passing. He is not alone and walking with Him which can only bring you joy in your heart. Prayers for all your families now @ forever. Pam & Ed
Pamela Trehearn
November 18, 2020