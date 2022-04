Gerry L. Earl

March 21, 2022

Survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Linda Earl; son, Tim (Angie) Earl; grandchildren, Bella and Ayden; sister, Louise (Marvin) Bauman; nephews, Jim (Angie) Bauman and Paul (Hope) Bauman; his extended family and many good friends.

Memorial Service Sunday, 3:00 pm at the 72nd Street Chapel. Visitation with the family one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to your favorite Veterans' Organizations.