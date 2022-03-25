Menu
Gertrude A. "Trudy" Cekal

July 15, 1931 - March 3, 2022

Gertrude A. "Trudy" Cekal, 90 years, of Beatrice, NE passed away Thursday, March 3, 2022 at the Beatrice Health & Rehab in Beatrice, NE. Trudy was born July 15, 1931 to James and Gertrude A. (Banghart) Cherny in North Bend, NE. She graduated from North Bend High School. She continued her education and earned her BA at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. Trudy married Glenn Cekal. They later divorced. She continued to live in Lincoln until moving to Beatrice in 2012.

She was preceded in death by her parents and sisters, Ruth Cooper and Elizabeth Godwin.

There are no services. Burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery in North Bend, NE. Moser Memorial Chapel, 1040 N. Main, North Bend, NE 68649 402-652-8159


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 25, 2022.
