Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gertrude E. Bordeaux-Little Thunder

Gertrude E. Bordeaux-Little Thunder

December 22, 1927 - August 18, 2020

Gertrude E. Bordeaux-Little Thunder, 92, of Lincoln, passed away Tuesday, August 18, 2020. She was born on December 22, 1927, in White River, S.D. to Alexander Jr. and Mary (Jordan) Bordeaux. During World War II Gertrude worked at the Naval Ammunition Depot in Hastings, Nebraska. She was a supervisor at Lincoln Telephone and Telegraph Co., and was Vice President of Harvey's Plumbing Co.

She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne (Rick) Olivetti, and many grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Little Thunder; son, Steven, parents; Alex Jr. and Mary; brothers, Alvin, Hobart, Beaumont, David, and Kenneth; sisters, Angeline, Ella Marie.

Condolences may be left online at www.linconlnffc.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
Yvonne and family, Such a long time since we were classmates at St. Pats and our moms were the brownie leaders. Sorry for the loss of your beautiful mother. I hope you are doing well. Judy
judy maresh
August 20, 2020