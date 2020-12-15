Menu
Ginny Elsey Mieth
1932 - 2020
BORN
1932
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home - Nelson
446 South Main
Nelson, NE

Ginny Elsey Mieth

July 21, 1932 - December 12, 2020

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband Leon Elsey. She is survived by her children, Wayne Elsey and wife Dorothy of Lincoln, NE and Rhonda Stacy and husband Bruce of Kimberling City, MO. Four grandchildren, Justin Hartwig, Kristina Amen, Ashley Blank and husband Todd and Olivia Kaufman and husband Ben, three great grandchildren, Elle Kaufman, Willow and Violet Amen. She is also survived by a sister, Jo Baker and husband Johnny of Mission Viejo, CA along with a host of other relatives and friends. Mass of Christian Burial Wed, Dec 16, 2020 at 10 am Sacred Heart Catholic Church - Nelson NE. Visitation 4-8 pm on Tue with family present 4-6 at the Klawitter-Price Funeral Home. Memorials to Sacred Heart Catholic Church.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
15
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home - Nelson
446 South Main P.O. Box 431, Nelson, NE
Dec
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Nelson, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Klawitter-Price Funeral Home - Nelson
