We shared many laughs and enjoyed lots of fun at my Uncle Otis' house. Those two were a force to be reckoned with whenever they got together. I know Uncle Otis is welcoming his long-time friend with open arms. I am so glad I was able to see Gene and spend a little time with him shortly before he passed. His family will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Slumber peacefully, Mr. Gene Hughes!

Denise Alkali Friend December 22, 2020