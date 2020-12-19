Menu
Girlie Gene Hughes
1938 - 2020
BORN
1938
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street
Lincoln, NE

Girlie Gene Hughes

September 29, 1938 - December 16, 2020

Girlie Gene Hughes, 82, of Lincoln, NE, passed away December 16, 2020. He was born September 29, 1938 in Fayette AL, to Gurley and Wilma (Wilson) Hughes. Girlie was as a Bus Driver with StarTran and a member of Angelic Temple Church of God in Christ. He is survived by his Wife, Karen, sons, Gene R. (Nantana) Hughes, Melvin Hughes, daughters, Monica (Torin) White, Wilma Hughes, Maranda Wiemers, step-daughters, Renae Langston, Deborah Hinds, 11 grandchildren, adopted brother, Howey (Neal) Hughes, nieces and nephews. Visitation 1:00-5:00 p.m. Monday, December 21, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home, 245 N. 27th Street, Lincoln, NE. Funeral Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Metcalf Funeral Home Chapel. Memorials may be given to the family for future designation. Condolences online at Metcalffuneralservices.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
21
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
Dec
22
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Metcalf Funeral & Memorial Services
245 North 27th Street, Lincoln, NE
We shared many laughs and enjoyed lots of fun at my Uncle Otis' house. Those two were a force to be reckoned with whenever they got together. I know Uncle Otis is welcoming his long-time friend with open arms. I am so glad I was able to see Gene and spend a little time with him shortly before he passed. His family will remain in my thoughts and prayers. Slumber peacefully, Mr. Gene Hughes!
Denise Alkali
Friend
December 22, 2020
Gene will truly be missed. He had a wit about him that would make you laugh and always had his own swag. His smile will be missed. Sending prayers to his family.
Dianna Winsley
December 21, 2020
