Glade J Hier

August 19, 1940 - September 12, 2021

Glade J Hier was born on August 19, 1940 in Crete, Nebraska to Julian and Evelyn (Chrastil) Hier. He passed away peacefully at home in Lincoln on September 12, 2021. Glade was the eldest of six siblings. He graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Crete, NE, served in the Army as a military policeman during the Vietnam Conflict, worked at Norris High School as a Maintenance Custodian and Bus Driver for 40 years. Glade was a certified welder who worked on the interstate bridges during their original construction. He also welded fuel storage tanks in south Lincoln. He welded flux-core at Norris High School for the gymnasium during construction.

Glade raised Palominos west of Lincoln with his wife Sharon (Nixon). Glade married Sharon Nixon and was blessed with 5 children, later married Donnabelle Beck and was blessed with an additional 4 children. Glade loved spending time with family and friends. Glade had many passions in addition to his family. He enjoyed playing the guitar and singing in a band (Weekend Cowboys). Where he played at several street dances around Lincoln. He also enjoyed horses, hunting, motorcycle riding, gardening and traveling.

Glade is survived by his children: LeRoy (Gwen) Hier, Kimberly (Hier) Taylor, Connie (Chad) Hier Reddish, Terry (Crystal) Hier, Russ (Jackie) Fosler, Lisa (Jeff) Adams, Donald (Kim) Fosler. Siblings: Bernie Hier, Michael Hier, Shari Hier-Duffin, Ginny (Hier) Fry, Caroline (Rex) Anderson. Many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Julian and Evelyn (Chrastil) Hier, wives Sharon (Nixon) Hier and Donnabelle (Beck) Hier, son Glade Hier, daughter Sherrie (Hier) Scheinost and brother-in-law William Dodds.

There will be a Rosary at 11:00 am on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at St James Catholic Church, 155 N Lincoln Ave in Cortland, NE. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am on Saturday at the church. There will be a lunch at the Cortland Community Center on west 5th Street in Cortland. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation