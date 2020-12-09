Glen Harvey Drohman

March 4, 1929 - November 27, 2020

Glen Harvey Drohman, 91, of Lincoln passed away with his wife by his side on November 27, 2020. He was born March 4, 1929, on a farm south of Edgar, NE, to Elvin and Erna (Tamme) Drohman. He attended two rural grade schools: one near Edgar and another near Davenport, NE, eventually graduating from Davenport High School in 1946. In 1950 he moved to Lincoln, NE where he was employed by the Agronomy Department at the University of Nebraska. He continued working for the Department of Agronomy until he was inducted in the military service in 1951 during the Korean War. Glen was assigned to CO B. 100th Tank Battalion in Fort Hood, TX, where he completed his basic training and schooling and then was assigned for overseas duty. After arriving in Yokohama, Japan, he was assigned to the Headquarters and Service Command in Tokyo, Japan. After serving his tour of duty he received an Honorable Discharge at Fort Carson, CO, April 1953. After being discharged from military service Glen returned to Lincoln, NE, and on October 4, 1953 was united in marriage to Bonnie Lambert from Nelson, NE. To this union two children were born, Ronnie Dale Drohman and Cheryl Jean Drohman. In 1956 Glen was employed by the Department of Botany at the City Campus UNL as a Plant Grower and Manager for the Botany Greenhouse. After 40 years, of service he retired as the Manager of the Biological Sciences greenhouses. Glen and Bonnie were members of Grace Lutheran Church since 1954. Glen enjoyed special family camping trips with his wife Bonnie and children, working with plants, photography, and genealogy. Glen is survived by his children, grandchildren, extended family members and friends. Private family services to be held. Memorial may be given to Grace Lutheran Church, 2225 Washington Street, Lincoln, Ne 68502