Glen Dale Neujahr
1930 - 2020
BORN
1930
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St
Seward, NE

Glen Dale Neujahr

March 19, 1930 - December 21, 2020

Glen Dale Neujahr, of Utica, was born on March 19, 1930 to Herman F. and Mabel M. (Tonniges) Neujahr in rural Ulysses. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. On June 22, 1952, Glen was united in marriage to Verna Mae Radford. He passed away on December 21, 2020 at the age of 90.

He is survived by his wife, Verna Mae Neujahr, Utica; children, Donna (Jim) Atwood, Grand Island, Diane (Dave) Dey, Gresham, Kevin (Diane) Neujahr, Waverly; grandchildren, Jarrod, Brayden, Colton, Logan and Jordan, Sydney, Gavyn and Jessica, Aliyah, Peighton, Hailey and Brandon, Peyton, Paxton, Preston and Brett, Donovyn, Nikola and Kendra, Eli, Olivia and Jenna, Christa, Jaxon, Taytum and Jacob, Ellie and Allison, Natalie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Gathering of family and friends: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 27, Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Seward. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 D. St., Utica. Interment, Utica Cemetery.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 23, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Memorial Gathering
3:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Volzke Funeral Home
147 Main St, Seward, NE
Dec
28
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church
1100 D. St., Utica, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Volzke Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
So very sorry, Donna. Keeping you and your family in my prayers. Mary Unger
Mary Unger
December 26, 2020
We are so very sorry we always enjoyed being able to visit with Glen when he was with you. You are in our thoughts and prayers. Love you all.
Kris and Rick Dubbs
December 26, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Our deepest sympathy goes out to all of you. Glen was a great friend & neighbor.
Bob & Jolene Schultz
December 25, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of your loss! Prayers being sent to you and your family! Wish we could be there with you guys & give you hugs!
Brian & Sherry Toelle & family
December 23, 2020
