Glen Dale Neujahr

March 19, 1930 - December 21, 2020

Glen Dale Neujahr, of Utica, was born on March 19, 1930 to Herman F. and Mabel M. (Tonniges) Neujahr in rural Ulysses. He proudly served in the Army National Guard. On June 22, 1952, Glen was united in marriage to Verna Mae Radford. He passed away on December 21, 2020 at the age of 90.

He is survived by his wife, Verna Mae Neujahr, Utica; children, Donna (Jim) Atwood, Grand Island, Diane (Dave) Dey, Gresham, Kevin (Diane) Neujahr, Waverly; grandchildren, Jarrod, Brayden, Colton, Logan and Jordan, Sydney, Gavyn and Jessica, Aliyah, Peighton, Hailey and Brandon, Peyton, Paxton, Preston and Brett, Donovyn, Nikola and Kendra, Eli, Olivia and Jenna, Christa, Jaxon, Taytum and Jacob, Ellie and Allison, Natalie; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.

Gathering of family and friends: 3-5 p.m. Sunday, December 27, Volzke Funeral Home, 147 Main Street, Seward. Funeral service: 1 p.m. Monday, December 28, St. Paul Lutheran Church, 1100 D. St., Utica. Interment, Utica Cemetery.