Glen Eldon Wyatt

January 3, 1925 - March 28, 2021

Glen Eldon Wyatt, age 96, of Syracuse, NE passed away on March 28, 2021 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. Glen was born to Neil and Ethel (Rodaway) Wyatt on January 3, 1925.

He is survived by his wife, Susie; son Reg (Joanne Bell) of Lincoln, daughter Teresa Wyatt of Tucson, daughter Karen Drevo of Norfolk, son David (Ruth) of Syracuse; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Fred (Loretta Kelly) Frye; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service for Glen will be held Thursday, April 1st at 10 AM. The service will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31st, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.at the funeral home. Family will be greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com