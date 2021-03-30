Menu
Glen Eldon Wyatt
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
644 Park Street
Syracuse, NE

Glen Eldon Wyatt

January 3, 1925 - March 28, 2021

Glen Eldon Wyatt, age 96, of Syracuse, NE passed away on March 28, 2021 at Tabitha Journey House in Lincoln. Glen was born to Neil and Ethel (Rodaway) Wyatt on January 3, 1925.

He is survived by his wife, Susie; son Reg (Joanne Bell) of Lincoln, daughter Teresa Wyatt of Tucson, daughter Karen Drevo of Norfolk, son David (Ruth) of Syracuse; nine grandchildren; fourteen great-grandchildren; brother-in-law Fred (Loretta Kelly) Frye; and many nieces and nephews.

A private service for Glen will be held Thursday, April 1st at 10 AM. The service will be livestreamed on the Funeral Home Facebook page. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 31st, from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.at the funeral home. Family will be greeting friends from 6-8 p.m. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 30, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
31
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 9:00p.m.
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse Chapel
644 Park Street, Syracuse, NE
Apr
1
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Unadilla United Methodist Church
472 F Street, Unadilla, NE
Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home - Syracuse
Dear Susie and loved ones of Glen..we're so very sorry for your loss. Glen was fun to work with and was a great host (with Susie) to many Frye Construction parties! We loved his dry sense of humor and Ran still repeats many of "Wyatt's Wittisms." But mostly we remember his love and pride of his Susie and his kids. We send you all loving Hugs, Randy and Rheeta Baker
Randy and Rheeta Baker
March 30, 2021
