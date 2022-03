Gloria Jean Beasley

September 4, 2021

Gloria Jean Beasley, 77, of Waverly, NE passed away Saturday, September 4th. A Celebration of Life to be held on Sunday, September 19th from 1pm- 3pm at the Waverly Community Foundation Center Jaycee Park, 11120 N 141st St, Waverly, NE 68462. The family insists that people come dressed casual (jeans, shorts, t-shirts etc.)