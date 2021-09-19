Menu
Gloria J. Miller
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Gloria J. (Wilke) Miller

November 17, 1950 - September 14, 2021

Gloria J. (Wilke) Miller, 70, of Lincoln passed away on September 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1950, in Columbus, NE, to Arthur and Georgia (Frese) Wilke. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church near Columbus, NE. Gloria worked for many years as an electronics buyer and for Walmart.

Family members include her siblings Audrey Sayers, Sidney (Martha) Wilke, Philip (Leslie) Wilke, Martin (Carol) Wilke, David (Jean) Wilke, Quentin (Marcille) Wilke, Clark (Kathy) Wilke, Colin (Janet) Wilke, John (Robyn) Wilke, Andrew (Donna) Wilke, and Luke (Deborah) Wilke; numerous nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, beloved partner Rick Loock, and brother-in-law Ernest Sayers.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln, NE. Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 'O' St., Lincoln, NE 68510. A live stream of the service will be available https://boxcast.tv/view/sanctuary-funeral-wednesday-september-22-2021-jbcioqmwroam2tnz5lqo. No viewing/cremation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
22
Service
live stream service
https://boxcast.tv/view/sanctuary-funeral-wednesday-september-22-2021-jbcioqmwroam2tnz5lqo, NE
Sep
22
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Christ Lincoln Church
4325 Sumner St., Lincoln, NE
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sending hugs and prayers to the Wilke families. Gloria was a sweet and kind person and always fun to visit with. She will forever be missed
Scott and Sheila Kells
Family
September 19, 2021
My deepest and most sincere condolences. She was beautiful and will be missed greatly!
Dink
September 18, 2021
