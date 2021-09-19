Gloria J. (Wilke) Miller

November 17, 1950 - September 14, 2021

Gloria J. (Wilke) Miller, 70, of Lincoln passed away on September 14, 2021, at her home. She was born on November 17, 1950, in Columbus, NE, to Arthur and Georgia (Frese) Wilke. She was baptized and confirmed at Christ Lutheran Church near Columbus, NE. Gloria worked for many years as an electronics buyer and for Walmart.

Family members include her siblings Audrey Sayers, Sidney (Martha) Wilke, Philip (Leslie) Wilke, Martin (Carol) Wilke, David (Jean) Wilke, Quentin (Marcille) Wilke, Clark (Kathy) Wilke, Colin (Janet) Wilke, John (Robyn) Wilke, Andrew (Donna) Wilke, and Luke (Deborah) Wilke; numerous nephews, nieces, extended family members and friends. Preceded in death by her parents, beloved partner Rick Loock, and brother-in-law Ernest Sayers.

Celebration of Life will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, September 22, 2021, at Christ Lincoln Church, 4325 Sumner St., Lincoln, NE. Rev. Dr. Luke Schnake officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital c/o Roper and Sons Funeral Home, 4300 'O' St., Lincoln, NE 68510. A live stream of the service will be available https://boxcast.tv/view/sanctuary-funeral-wednesday-september-22-2021-jbcioqmwroam2tnz5lqo. No viewing/cremation. Condolences online at roperandsons.com