Grant Alan Porter

May 13, 1952 - October 6, 2020

Grant Alan Porter, age 68 of Wahoo, died Tuesday, October 6, 2020 in Lincoln. He was born May 13, 1952 in Wahoo to William and Nancy (Duncan) Porter.

Survived by mother Nancy Porter of Wahoo; brothers Bruce (Laurel) Porter of Fountain Hills, AZ, Randall (Beth) Porter of Olancha, CA, Patrick (Connie) Porter of Omaha; nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by father William Porter.

Funeral 10:30 am Friday, First United Methodist Church, Wahoo. Visitation 5-7 pm Thursday, Pruss-Nabity funeral home. Interment Sunrise North Cemetery. Memorials to family for later designation. Condolences: prussnabity.com