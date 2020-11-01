Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Greg E. Walker

Greg E. Walker

April 27, 1968 - October 28, 2020

Born in Lincoln, NE on April 27, 1968 to Danny and Carol (Luedtke) Walker. Greg loved antiques and spent time over the years working, selling and buying at the Aardvark Antique Mall. He had a passion for old cars and owned several throughout his life. Greg also worked at local body shops in Lincoln. Restoring old bicycles was also a hobby of Greg's. He is survived by his beloved daughter, his pride and joy, Meg Walker; Sister Sherrie Johnson; nephews Ryley and Levi Johnson; niece Lexie Johnson; cousins Nancy Schmidt-Kastner, Peter and Leroy Schmidt and good buddy Wayne Pernicek. He is preceded in death by his parents Carol and Danny Walker and grandmother Esther Luedtke. Visitation Wyuka Funeral Home 3600 'O' street, Lincoln NE Wednesday, November 4th from 4-8 pm. Memorials may be made to daughter, Meg Walker. Condolences at wyuka .com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wyuka Funeral Home & Cemetery
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.