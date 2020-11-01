Greg E. Walker

April 27, 1968 - October 28, 2020

Born in Lincoln, NE on April 27, 1968 to Danny and Carol (Luedtke) Walker. Greg loved antiques and spent time over the years working, selling and buying at the Aardvark Antique Mall. He had a passion for old cars and owned several throughout his life. Greg also worked at local body shops in Lincoln. Restoring old bicycles was also a hobby of Greg's. He is survived by his beloved daughter, his pride and joy, Meg Walker; Sister Sherrie Johnson; nephews Ryley and Levi Johnson; niece Lexie Johnson; cousins Nancy Schmidt-Kastner, Peter and Leroy Schmidt and good buddy Wayne Pernicek. He is preceded in death by his parents Carol and Danny Walker and grandmother Esther Luedtke. Visitation Wyuka Funeral Home 3600 'O' street, Lincoln NE Wednesday, November 4th from 4-8 pm. Memorials may be made to daughter, Meg Walker. Condolences at wyuka .com