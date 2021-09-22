Gregg Merlin Bremers, Jr.

September 14, 2021

Gregg Merlin Bremers, Jr., 46, passed away this week in his home in Lincoln, Nebraska. He is preceded in death by his father, Gregg Merlin Bremers, Sr. His surviving family members include his mother, Dirkie Louise Barnes, his sisters, Amy Bremers and Jeanine Lempka, and his brother, Jesse Bremers. Those who knew him had nothing but admirable things to say about him, which he rightly deserved.

At his request there will be no service. Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home will be handling the arrangements. Online condolences can be left at www.bmlfh.com