Gregory A. Carlson

October 31, 1951 - November 15, 2020

Gregory A. Carlson, 69 of Waverly, passed away on November 15, 2020. Born October 31, 1951 to Arnold and Mary (Lloyd) Carlson in Lincoln, NE. Greg was a farmer and third generation resident of Waverly. He cherished his time spent with his family, especially grandchildren. He supported many people through his faith and AA Membership.

Survivors include his wife, Diane; daughters and husbands, Christine Bowmaster Martin & Tye Martin, Dawn & Rick Zerbs; grandchildren, Greta & Theo Martin, JT & Brooke Zerbs; siblings, Susan Carlson-Greiman, Steve Carlson; many family members, friends, and loved ones. Preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeff, and son Andy.

A private family graveside service will be held on Monday at Rosehill Cemetery, in Waverly, NE. We hope to have a Celebration of Life for Greg later when it is safe for all. Memorials may be directed to the People's City Mission (pcmlincoln.org). Please have all flowers for the family delivered to Roper & Sons, 4300 O St. by 5 p.m., Sunday (11/22/2020). Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and masks are required. We respectfully ask for your understanding and adherence to these guidelines. "Hugs from Home" and condolences online at Roperandsons.com.