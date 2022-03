Gregory Z. Aldrich

November 7, 1955 – December 20, 2021

Omaha, NE - Preceded in death by parents, Louise and Zane Aldrich. Survived by sister, Shari L. Aldrich; his constant companion dog, Sparky.

Graveside services: Monday, December 27th at 2pm at Evergreen Cemetery. Celebration of life service for a later date to be announced.