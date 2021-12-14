Menu
Gregory Scott Dowling
1961 - 2021
BORN
1961
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory
623 Elk St
Beatrice, NE

Gregory Scott Dowling

May 18, 1961 - December 6, 2021

Gregory Scott Dowling, 60 years of age, of Diller and Lincoln passed away Monday, December 6, 2021 at Good Samaritan Society in Beatrice. He was born on May 18, 1961 in Lincoln to Arthur and Janet (Jessen) Dowling. Greg enjoyed fishing, NASCAR, crossword puzzles and getting together with his Diller Thursday Breakfast Group.

Greg is survived by his mother, Janet (Norris) Gold, of Diller; brothers, Bryan (Jean) Dowling, Jeff (Carol) Dowling, both of Lincoln; step-sisters, Robbyn Roelfs and Sherry (David) Henrichs, both of Diller; step-brother, Kelly (Lisa) Gold, of Lawrence, KS; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Greg was preceded in death by his father; sister Barbara Helmstadter; brother-in-law Stanley Roelfs; and nephew, Noah Gold.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice in care of the mortuary. Condolences may be left online at www.harmanwrightmortuary.com. Harman-Wright Mortuary & Crematory in Beatrice in charge of arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 14, 2021.
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.