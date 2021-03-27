Menu
Gregory L. Kitt
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Gregory L. Kitt

March 6, 2021

Gregory L. Kitt, age 38, of Litchfield, NE, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at CHI Health – Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Celebration of Life services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Roper and Son's South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th and Yankee Hill), Lincoln, Nebraska. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Additional Celebration of Life services were held in Kearney, NE at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com or www.roperandsons.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln are in charge of arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 27, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
20
Memorial service
10:30a.m.
Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl
2421 Avenue A, Kearney, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thought and prayers are with you all. Cherish your loving memories of this fine young man. God Bless
Lori & Rod Guthard
March 18, 2021
Our sincere condolences to the family
Renee Pickering
March 14, 2021
So Sorry for your loss Prayers to the families.
marc krueger
March 13, 2021
So sorry for your loss- may the Lord comfort you at this time of sorrow.
Bernie Konen
March 10, 2021
Keeping the Kitt family in our thoughts and prayers through this incredible loss. Greg was a determined Husband, Father and Businessman. He will be greatly missed by so many.
Kris & Debra Lupher
March 10, 2021
