Gregory L. Kitt

March 6, 2021

Gregory L. Kitt, age 38, of Litchfield, NE, passed away Saturday, March 6, 2021 at CHI Health – Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney. Celebration of Life services will be on Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Roper and Son's South Chapel, 3950 Hohensee Drive (40th and Yankee Hill), Lincoln, Nebraska. Burial will be at a later date. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Additional Celebration of Life services were held in Kearney, NE at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral Home. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com or www.roperandsons.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Lincoln are in charge of arrangements.