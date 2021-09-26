Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gretchen R. Naugle
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Gretchen R. Naugle

January 5, 1943 - September 20, 2021

Gretchen R. Naugle, 78, of Lincoln passed away September 20, 2021. Born January 5, 1943, in Bath, PA to Benjamin and Elizabeth (Lerch) Rohn.

Family members include husband, Ronald; daughter & son-in-law, Meredith & Jeremiah Heilig of Lakewood, CO; sister, Louis Huebner of Fountain Hills, AZ. Preceded in death by parents and sister, Lucille Boughner.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., October 15, 2021, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Seward, NE with Bishop J. Scott Barker officiating. Memorials to the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska 109 North 18th Street, Omaha, NE 68102. No Visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
15
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
St. Andrew's Episcopal Church
Seward, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Roper and Sons
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Roper and Sons.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
10 Entries
Ron. Our prayers go out to you. Gretchen will be deeply missed. However, we all have fond memories of times together with her and you. Memories going back to Purdue times. I am honored to have been part of your wedding ceremony. Both of you were mentors to us. May God be with you always.
Don and Judy Edwards
October 24, 2021
Ted and Cathi Dahlstrand
October 18, 2021
Gretchen touched many lives with her ministry and warmth and friendship. She will be long remembered. I am so glad to have known her.
Peg Sheldrick
October 15, 2021
Sincere sympathy at this sad time of the loss of our good friend, Gretchen. Peace and comfort to all Carol Meyer
Carol Meyer and family
Friend
October 4, 2021
Ron and Meredith, We are so happy that we got to know Gretchen and Ron during our graduate school days. They were wonderful hosts and there were lots of laughs when we visited. They continued to welcome us to their home when they moved back to Lincoln. We stopped to see Ron & Gretchen at the end of July and we´re so happy we did. All our love and support to you, Ron and Meredith.
Mary Kesler
September 30, 2021
We just saw notice of Gretchen´s death this morning. May you be surrounded by God´s love and peace.
Bonita Kay Johnsen
Friend
September 30, 2021
I am so sorry for your loss. Gretchen would come to our home for coffee and banana bread and we would have a very nice visit. What great times we had. Loved her when she served at St. David´s. Take care.
Monnie Ottersberg
Friend
September 28, 2021
I saw Gretchen's obit in the newspaper and want to send my sympathy to you and your family. I always enjoyed chatting with both of you when we happened to meet in the grocery store. Remember the good times.
Beth Haring
School
September 28, 2021
Ron, I am sorry to learn of Gretchen's death. This is a very tough loss to you and your family. You are in my prayers. Ron
Ron Hull
September 28, 2021
Ron and Meredith, you have our heartfelt sympathy. Gretchen was a lovely person. Peace.
Pr Fran and Grace Strong
Friend
September 28, 2021
Showing 1 - 10 of 10 results