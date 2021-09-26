Gretchen R. Naugle

January 5, 1943 - September 20, 2021

Gretchen R. Naugle, 78, of Lincoln passed away September 20, 2021. Born January 5, 1943, in Bath, PA to Benjamin and Elizabeth (Lerch) Rohn.

Family members include husband, Ronald; daughter & son-in-law, Meredith & Jeremiah Heilig of Lakewood, CO; sister, Louis Huebner of Fountain Hills, AZ. Preceded in death by parents and sister, Lucille Boughner.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m., October 15, 2021, at St. Andrew's Episcopal Church in Seward, NE with Bishop J. Scott Barker officiating. Memorials to the Episcopal Diocese of Nebraska 109 North 18th Street, Omaha, NE 68102. No Visitation/Cremation. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com