Gwendolyn Lee (Arnold) Gray

August 12, 1937 - October 17, 2020

Gwendolyn Lee Gray (Arnold), age 83, passed away October 17, 2020 in Lincoln, NE. Born on August 12, 1937 in Fairbury, NE.

She is survived by her siblings; Twila Williams, Deb Hughes, Fred Arnold (Lori); children Shelley Gray, Mark Gray, and Lori Wyatt (Dan); 7 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her parents; Fred Arnold (Wanda) and Billie Ruble, as well as her son Jeffery Gray and sister Sybil Plies.

Graveside service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, October 23rd, 2020 at Fairview cemetery, 84th and Adams. Memorials in lieu of flowers to the Shrine Children's Hospital. Condolences online at Roperandsons.com