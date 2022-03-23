Menu
Gwendolyn Jeanne Pankoke
1929 - 2022
BORN
1929
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing
West & Dimery Streets
Beaver Crossing, NE
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Mar, 24 2022
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church
Gwendolyn Jeanne Pankoke

November 25, 1929 - March 20, 2022

Gwendolyn Jeanne Pankoke was born November 25, 1929 in Walla Walla, Washington and passed away March 20, 2022 in Milligan, NE at the age of 92.

Left to cherish her memory are sons & daughters; David & Gale Pankoke of Beaver Crossing, Jerry & Cheryl Pankoke of Grand Island, Pat & Leonard Wilsey of Lincoln, Mike & Peggy Pankoke of Beaver Crossing, Carol & Roger Capek of Milligan, Kenny & Christy Pankoke of Beaver Crossing and Annette & Jerry Allen of Pleasant Dale; 24 Grandchildren, 55 Great-grandchildren, special cousins Vicki & Brad Windsor and Sherri & Tom Gray, both of Oklahoma. Sister-in-law Pauline Gross of Colorado, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be Friday March 25, 2022, 10:30am at the Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Thursday March 24 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at the church. Burial following the service at Beaver Crossing Cemetery. Lauber Funeral Services in charge of arrangements.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Mar. 23, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
24
Visitation
5:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church
NE
Mar
25
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
Beaver Crossing United Methodist Church
NE
Funeral services provided by:
Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing
Sponsored by Lauber Moore Funeral Home - Beaver Crossing - Beaver Crossing.
