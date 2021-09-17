Peralta Trail Stake Center of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints
1720 S Ironwood Drive, Apache Junction, AZ
Sep
14
Funeral service
11:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Funeral services provided by:
A Wise Choice Cremation & Funeral Services - Mesa
2 Entries
Glad to see Dr. McKinty lived a long life. I was one of his students at Nebraska Dental College. He was a smart dentist that had a great outlook on life. He always kept it real as an instructor. He always treated me like a fellow professional even when I was just a student. He was always willing to share what he knew about treating patients well. He was one of those people you could learn a lot from if you were willing to listen to what he had to offer you.
Tom Heuke
Dr. Tom Heuke
School
October 13, 2021
So Sorry for your lost, we enjoy our friendship, when you lived in Lincoln. Our prayers are with your family.