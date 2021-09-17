Glad to see Dr. McKinty lived a long life. I was one of his students at Nebraska Dental College. He was a smart dentist that had a great outlook on life. He always kept it real as an instructor. He always treated me like a fellow professional even when I was just a student. He was always willing to share what he knew about treating patients well. He was one of those people you could learn a lot from if you were willing to listen to what he had to offer you. Tom Heuke

Dr. Tom Heuke School October 13, 2021