Rev. Harold Donis

February 19, 1924 - March 3, 2021

Rev. Harold Donis, of Lincoln, passed away March 3, 2021. Born February 19, 1924 to Konstantin Donis and Katharina (Strauch) Donis.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 and one hour prior to service at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel at 4300 O Street. Care has been entrusted to Roper and Sons and condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be made online at Roperandsons.com. Livestream will be available at Roperandsons.com. Memorials to First Street Bible Church at 100 W F St, Lincoln, NE 68508.