Rev. Harold Donis
1924 - 2021
BORN
1924
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street
Lincoln, NE

Rev. Harold Donis

February 19, 1924 - March 3, 2021

Rev. Harold Donis, of Lincoln, passed away March 3, 2021. Born February 19, 1924 to Konstantin Donis and Katharina (Strauch) Donis.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Friday, March 5, 2021 and one hour prior to service at Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel. A funeral service will be held Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Roper and Sons Midtown Chapel at 4300 O Street. Care has been entrusted to Roper and Sons and condolences and "Hugs from Home" may be made online at Roperandsons.com. Livestream will be available at Roperandsons.com. Memorials to First Street Bible Church at 100 W F St, Lincoln, NE 68508.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
5
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 5:00p.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
6
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Roper and Sons
4300 O Street, Lincoln, NE
Mar
6
Service
10:00a.m.
Livestream will be available at Roperandsons.com
NE
Uncle Harold was a godly example and a man of faith. He married me to his beautiful niece in 1974. Now he is in Glory with her and other great saints.
Paul Barnes
March 8, 2021
Uncle Harold was always an amazing inspiration to us. He was full of wonderful stories, usually with a lesson at the end. His recounting of memories during his lifetime were always pointed toward salvation for other souls. His journey is completed on earth.l
Charlie and Mary Smith
March 5, 2021
My deepest sympathy to the Donis family. A wonderful man.
Marjorie Schwabauer
March 5, 2021
