Harold R Post

March 6, 1934 - December 15, 2021

Harold R Post, 87, born on March 6, 1934, the son of Carl & Ella (Reimer) Post. He peacefully passed away surrounded by family on December 15, 2021 in Syracuse. He graduated from Syracuse High in 1951 and served in the Armed Services 1955-1956. Harold married Bonnie Keller on June 4, 1957 and was blessed with 4 children - Stan, Vickie, Rod & Chris. He owned and operated Post Hardware & Floor Covering for 39 ½ years and was active in the community. In 2003, Harold and Bonnie were crowned Germanfest King & Queen. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he was very proud of all of them.

He is survived by wife; Bonnie, daughter; Vickie (Doug) Keiser of Gothenburg, sons: Rod (Christy) Post of Ashland, Chris (Robin) Post of Eagle, and daughter-in-law; Linda Post of Syracuse. Grandchildren: Tiffany (Bill) Svoboda of Callaway, Jason (Alisa) Keiser of Cozad, Aaron, Austin, April Post, of Omaha, Josh and Mackenzie Post of Lincoln, Noah Post of Eagle, Ryan (Ann) Post and Adam (Emily) Post of Lincoln, and Eric (Sarah) Post of Crete. Eight great-grandchildren: Hank & Caroline Svoboda, Brayden Keiser, Audrey, Ethan, & Jackson Post, Elliott & Kaycee Post. Sister-in-law; Delores Post, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends. Welcoming Harold to Heaven: son; Stan Post, parents; Carl & Ella Post, in-laws; August & Viola Keller, sisters; Arva Ekhoff & Berdine Heine and brother; Don Post.

Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Saturday, December 18, at Fusselman Funeral Home and with the family present from 5:00 – 7:00 pm at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, December 19, at Luther Memorial Church in Syracuse. It will be livestreamed on Luther Memorial Church, NE YouTube page. Private burial services will be held at a later date. Memorials in Harold's honor may be directed to Luther Memorial Church or family's choice. Arrangements by Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse. Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com