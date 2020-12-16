Harold LeRoy Slaight

May 5, 1928 – December 10, 2020

Harold LeRoy Slaight, 92, passed away peacefully at Lincoln's St. Elizabeth Hospital on December 10, 2020. Harold graduated with his bachelor's degree in Industrial Arts from Northwest Missouri State College on the G.I. Bill. He taught at Lincoln High School, then moved to East High where he played a major role in the design of their driving range. Harold completed his master's degree in Safety Education from Central Missouri State College and retired from Lincoln High School in 1990.

Harold is survived by his wife of 66 years, Lois (Stahly) Slaight, his daughter Lynda (Slaight) York, husband Jeff, and grandchildren Katy and Scott. He is also survived by his son Steve Slaight, wife Colleen (Libby) and grandchildren Corrie and Jake plus many nieces and nephews, other family members and friends.

A family/friends graveside service, with military honors, will be held on Friday, December 18 at 2:00 p.m. at Wyuka Cemetery in Lincoln, Nebraska. A celebration of life/memorial service is being planned for this coming spring. Any memorials may be given to Connecting Pointe Church in Lincoln, or Gideons International. Memories and messages may be sent via Wyuka's website, wyuka.com/obituaries.