Harold "Hody" Wiese

March 3, 1935 - November 21, 2020

Harold "Hody" Wiese, 85, of Lincoln, passed away Saturday, November 21, 2020. He was born to Michael and Wilhelmina (Kenkel) Wiese on March 3, 1935 in Lincoln. Hody enjoyed bowling, fishing, classic cars, and fast pitch softball. He was always looking for classic cars and antiques. He loved his dogs, and always enjoyed family dinners and spending time with the family. He had a lifelong career at a local bowling establishment. Hody was a bailiff and constable for 35 years. He is survived by his children, Janelle (Kevin) Johnson, Jeff (Judie), Jill (James) Roberts, Jody (Gary) Goff, Jamey (Lisa); grandchildren, Karley, Kyler Johnson, Kayla, Kodi Wiese, Justin (Holli) Roberts, Baylee, Barrett Goff; great-grandchildren, Curtis, Cooper Roberts.He is preceded in death by his parents, Michael (Wilhelmina) Wiese; wife, Patricia Wiese; grandson, Joshua Roberts, 4 sisters, 2 brothers. Visitation 12-1:30 PM Friday, November 27, 2020 Colonial Chapel Funeral Home, 5200 R Street. Funeral Service will be 1:30 PM, Friday, November 27, 2020 at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home. Condolences can be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com