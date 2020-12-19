Harriet C. Rome

August 7, 1922 - December 13, 2020

Harriet C. Rome, 98, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home in Lincoln, NE. Born August 7, 1922, to William and Pearl (Stonefield) George in Oldham, SD. The family moved to Mankato, MN when she was 2 years old where she grew up, graduated from Mankato High School and attended Mankato State College until WWII. She married Grant M. Rome on July 25, 1943 in Victoria, TX. He had joined the Army Air Corps. She and Grant traveled to many bases during the war. After the war they were stationed in Germany. When he was discharged from the Air Corps, they lived in Winnebago, MN, Valley City, ND and Lincoln, NE. She worked as an administrative assistant in Valley City and Lincoln for the ASCS office for 22 years, retiring in July of 1984. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, and a 60+ year member of PEO. She and Grant had three daughters.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Dennis) Gillund, Linda (Robert) Loe, and Elizabeth (Alan) DeNino; Grandchildren Tom (Georgann) Gillund, Jon (Heather) Gillund, Jennifer (Kevin) Gall, Erik (Sara) Loe, Andrea (Neil) Loe/Obringer, Bill (Gretchen) Stelzer, Mike (Katie) Stelzer, Julie (Nate) Lewis, Adam DeNino, Andrew (Alicia) DeNino and 23 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, brother-in-law Dick (Connie) Rome, sister-in-law Mary Rome and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Grant, her parents, grandson Nathan Loe, brother William (Elida) George, and sister Rebecca (Chet) Erikson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Harriet's memory at a later date.