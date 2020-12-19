Menu
Harriet C. Rome
1922 - 2020
BORN
1922
DIED
2020

Harriet C. Rome

August 7, 1922 - December 13, 2020

Harriet C. Rome, 98, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020 at her home in Lincoln, NE. Born August 7, 1922, to William and Pearl (Stonefield) George in Oldham, SD. The family moved to Mankato, MN when she was 2 years old where she grew up, graduated from Mankato High School and attended Mankato State College until WWII. She married Grant M. Rome on July 25, 1943 in Victoria, TX. He had joined the Army Air Corps. She and Grant traveled to many bases during the war. After the war they were stationed in Germany. When he was discharged from the Air Corps, they lived in Winnebago, MN, Valley City, ND and Lincoln, NE. She worked as an administrative assistant in Valley City and Lincoln for the ASCS office for 22 years, retiring in July of 1984. She was a member of Eastridge Presbyterian Church, and a 60+ year member of PEO. She and Grant had three daughters.

She is survived by her daughters Barbara (Dennis) Gillund, Linda (Robert) Loe, and Elizabeth (Alan) DeNino; Grandchildren Tom (Georgann) Gillund, Jon (Heather) Gillund, Jennifer (Kevin) Gall, Erik (Sara) Loe, Andrea (Neil) Loe/Obringer, Bill (Gretchen) Stelzer, Mike (Katie) Stelzer, Julie (Nate) Lewis, Adam DeNino, Andrew (Alicia) DeNino and 23 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great-grandson, brother-in-law Dick (Connie) Rome, sister-in-law Mary Rome and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by husband Grant, her parents, grandson Nathan Loe, brother William (Elida) George, and sister Rebecca (Chet) Erikson.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are to be given to the family for a charitable donation to be made in Harriet's memory at a later date.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
I am Mary Jean Forst daughter. Harriet was a great neighbor and friend for my mom. She always walked the neighborhood checking up on everyone. She was a very caring person. My mom always said Harriet was amazing because she was ten years older than me and look at her go. My mom loved the visits to The Legacy to see Harriet and friends. So sorry for your loss. They were all from a tough, unique generation for sure. Prayers to you all at this time of sorrow.
Barb Standley
December 26, 2020
Grant and Harriet were the neighbors behind us that we loved to visit with over the fence for over 20 years. It was always to joy to talk about the little things in life or about our kids. They both always had a smile, a wave or a happy thought to share. They were so proud of their kids and their grandkids and always asked after ours. We have such happy memories of both of them. Nan & Dan McCauley
Nan McCauley
December 19, 2020
