Harry "Glen" Cronk

June 20, 1958 - December 17, 2021

Harry "Glen" Cronk 63, of Lincoln passed away Friday December 17th at CHI Health from Covid 19. Glen was born in Lincoln to Glen and Marjorie Cronk on 6-20-1958. Glen was an avid outdoorsman.

Preceded in death by daughter Sheila Cronk. Also preceded in death by sister Debbie Breon. Survived by wife Janet and son Phillip. Additional survivors: sisters Marilyn Fitzekam, Nancy Rosenboom and brothers-in-law David Klapperich, Greg Klapperich, Gary-Shelly Klapperich and parents-in-law Robert-Arlene Klapperich and many nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com