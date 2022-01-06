Menu
Harry "Glen" Cronk
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
5200 R Street
Lincoln, NE

Harry "Glen" Cronk

June 20, 1958 - December 17, 2021

Harry "Glen" Cronk 63, of Lincoln passed away Friday December 17th at CHI Health from Covid 19. Glen was born in Lincoln to Glen and Marjorie Cronk on 6-20-1958. Glen was an avid outdoorsman.

Preceded in death by daughter Sheila Cronk. Also preceded in death by sister Debbie Breon. Survived by wife Janet and son Phillip. Additional survivors: sisters Marilyn Fitzekam, Nancy Rosenboom and brothers-in-law David Klapperich, Greg Klapperich, Gary-Shelly Klapperich and parents-in-law Robert-Arlene Klapperich and many nieces and nephews.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date due to the uncertainty of the pandemic. Condolences may be left online at www.lincolnccfh.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 6, 2022.
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home - Lincoln
Truly sorry for your loss. I am also sorry to see Glen having passed away so soon. We were friends in high school and after. We began communicating again in 2018. I wrote Glen an email last week. Not receiving a reply (not like Glen to not reply) I came across the sad news. RIP old friend. I'm thinking of you and will miss you greatly.
Thomas Goomis
January 17, 2022
Our prayers are with your family.
Lyle and Diane Person
January 6, 2022
