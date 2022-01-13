Harvey Louis Damme

March 22, 1935 - January 10, 2022

Harvey Louis Damme, age 86 of Syracuse, passed away on January 10, 2022, at Linden View Assisted Living where he lived independently for almost six years. He appreciated his Linden View family. He was born March 22, 1935 near Talmage, Nebraska, to Louis and Anna (Hanken) Damme. Harvey was a natural-born farmer and grew up helping his dad on the farm but as a teenager also spent time working in Talmage at Banks Store. He graduated from Talmage High School in 1952 and then worked part time for Allied Chemical. Harvey's passion was farming and was involved with the family farm his entire life raising both crops and livestock. Harvey served on the Talmage Farmer's Co-op board and was co-owner of Action Pig near Syracuse.

Harvey was baptized on April 28, 1935, and was later confirmed at St. John's (McWilliams) United Church of Christ on March 21, 1948. He served multiple roles at St. John's including Sunday School Superintendent, church board member, and served on the St. John's Cemetery Board. He was united in marriage to Valeria Wellsandt on April 17, 1956, at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Talmage. They first lived near Dunbar, later moved to a farm near Lorton and settled with their family northwest of Talmage. His family fondly remembers his amazing memory of family and friends and their multi-generational histories; he loved to connect with people no matter where he met them.

Left to mourn his passing are his children, Debra (Dale) Wolken of Crab Orchard, Dale (Debbie) Damme of Talmage, and Lynn (Sherlyn) Damme of Syracuse; grandchildren Denae (Brady) Beckman of Kansas City, Missouri, Clayton (Ana) Damme of Omaha, Clint (Kathleen) Damme of Talmage, Devin (Anna) Wolken of Crab Orchard, Makayla Damme, Omaha, Cody Damme and Ryan Damme of Syracuse; great-grandchildren, Romy Damme, Halle Damme, Brooks Beckman, and Desmond Damme; brother and sister-in-law Edward and Donna Damme, nieces and nephews, and a host of extended family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; parents-in-law, Elmer and Alma (Glassmeyer) Wellsandt; and his wife of 60 years, Valeria, in 2016.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 am Saturday, January 15, 2022, at St. John's Evangelical (McWilliams) Church, Talmage, with Pastor Ken West officiating. The service will be recorded and available to watch on the Fusselman Facebook page on Sunday. Burial will follow at St. John's Cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, January 14, from 9 am to 8 pm with family greeting relatives and friends from 5 to 7 pm at the Fusselman-Allen-Harvey Funeral Home in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to St. John's (McWilliams) Cemetery, the Talmage Rescue Squad, or family choice.