Harvey Lee Schlegelmilch

June 5, 1955 - March 11, 2021

Survived by daughter Sandra (Terry) Wiler of Lincoln, sons, Lonney (Therese) Schlegelmilch of Benedict, and Corey Schlegelmilch of York, grandchildren, great grandchildren, other family members. Services 10 a.m., Sat., March 20, 2021 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. Cremation. Service will be webcast live on Emmanuel Lutheran Church's website at http://www.emmanuelyorkne.com/. www.metzmortuary.com