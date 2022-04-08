Menu
Hazel Irene Winger Burgess

April 14, 1935 - April 4, 2022

Hazel Irene Winger Burgess, born April 14, 1935 in Pamona, KS, died April 4, 2022 in Omaha, NE. Daughter of Guy and Doris (Bushnell) Winger. Hazel grew up in Humansville, MO. Graduated Burge School of Nursing in 1956. Married Rev. Richard Lee Burgesson June 16, 1957. She retired from nursing after a 47 year career. She died after a month long illness.

She is survived by her husband, Richard, son Michael, daughter Deborah (Joel), daughter Ruth (George), her 5 grandchildren, 3 great-grandchildren, and many who called her Mom B and Grandma B. Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, Darrel and George, her son Mark, and daughter-in-law, Deborah.

Funeral is Friday, April 8 at 2:00 pm. Olive Crest United Methodist Church, 7183 N. 60th St. Omaha, NE. Visitation is also Friday, from 11:30 am-1:30 pm at the church. Internment at a later date in Humansville, MO. Please visit www.gsfuneral.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Apr. 8, 2022.
