Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Dr. Heather Dews
FUNERAL HOME
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson Avenue
Seward, NE

Dr. Heather Dews

January 28, 1969 - January 10, 2022

Dr. Heather Dews, age 52, of Lincoln, born January 28, 1969, passed away January 10, 2022. Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 13, 2021, 1:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. with family receiving friends from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home, Seward. Celebration of Life: Friday, January 14, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's United Methodist Church, Lincoln. Graveside Service and Inurnment: Friday, January 14, 2021 at 1:30 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Seward. Memorials: Make-A-Wish Foundation. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Zabka~Perdue Funeral Home, Seward ~ Dwight. Condolences at www.zabkafuneralhome.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Jan. 12, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
13
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 8:30p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Jan
13
Service
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Zabka - Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
410 Jackson, Seward, NE
Jan
14
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
St. Mark's United Methodist Church
8550 Pioneers Blvd, Lincoln, NE
Funeral services provided by:
Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Zabka-Perdue Funeral Home - Seward.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
COPIC
January 13, 2022
I remember meeting Heather for the first time in 2019, when her family hosted a football dinner. Heather and family graciously opened up their home and was such a pleasant person to us all. Our sincere condolences to Heather´s family and friends.
Jason Moser
January 13, 2022
Lorraine Brewer
January 12, 2022
as neighbors, our family will always remember your kind & gentle spirit.
Jon & Lynett Wilson
January 11, 2022
You will be greatly missed and always in our hearts
Kendrick Family
Other
January 11, 2022
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results