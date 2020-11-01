Menu
October 3, 1994 - October 29, 2020

Survived by: Parents Michael & Carrie Hanson, Sister Samantha Brother Zachary, Grandpa Jack Borland, many loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Celebration of Heidi's Life Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020 at 11:00am, with family receiving friends one hour prior to the service, all at Brookside Church (11607 M. Circle, Omaha, NE). Interment Voss Mohr. In lieu of flowers, memorials given to the family will be used in Heidi's memory at a later date. Visit www.bramanmortuary.com


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
4
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Brookside Church
11607 M. Circle, Omaha, Nebraska
Nov
4
Celebration of Life
11:00a.m.
Brookside Church
11607 M. Circle, Omaha, Nebraska
Funeral services provided by:
Braman Mortuary & Cremation Services
