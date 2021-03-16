Helen (Kovas) Elena Donna Cotton

February 3, 1946 – March 13, 2021

Preceded in death by parents Pranas and Ona Kovas; sisters Grazina Reskevicius, Regina Arnauskas and Vida Hanson. Survived by husband Harley Cotton; daughters Julia (Jason) Hoult and Natalie (Matt) Wheeler grandchildren Will, Blane, Amelia and Tolley Wheeler, Jack and Adriana Hoult; sisters Dalija Korte and Rita (Weinstein) Kovas; and many other beloved family. Visitation Wednesday, March 17th, after 5:00 p.m. with Vigil Service 7:00 p.m. at the Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home - Omaha. Mass of Christian Burial Thursday, March 18th, 10:30 a.m. at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church – Omaha. Interment at a later date at Omaha National Cemetery. To view a live broadcast of the Vigil Service and Funeral Mass, go to the obituary on the funeral home website and click "Stream Funeral Service".