Helen Marie (Boernsen) Everts

March 4, 1931 - March 26, 2022

Helen Everts, 91, of Lincoln formerly of Seward, entered her eternal home on March 26, 2022. Survived by her beloved husband, Carl Everts; children, Marcia Houchin, Karla (Bill) Billen, Mike (Terri) Everts, Jennine (Mike) Neihardt; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren

Visitation: 3-8 p.m. with family 6:30 - 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31, at Volzke Funeral Home, Seward. Funeral: 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 1, at St. John Lutheran Church, Seward.