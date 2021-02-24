Helen M. Hawkins

April 10, 1928 - February 22, 2021

Helen M. Hawkins, 92 of Syracuse, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021. She was born April 10, 1928 to Nick & Emma Brixius in Grant, NE.

Survived by children Patricia (Chris) Brandfass of Lakeland, Florida, Ronald (Diane) Hawkins of Syracuse; Grandson: Tyler Hawkins of Syracuse; sister-in-law Margaret Hawkins of Huntingdon, Tennessee; sister-in-law Lena Phillips of Cochran, Georgia; Many nieces and nephews.

Preceded by husband Joe Hawkins; Mother and Father; brother Cecil Brixius and wife Margaret; brother Earl Brixius and wife Nona; brother Donald Brixius and wife Lavina; brother-in-law Jesse Hawkins; brother-in-law Charles Hawkins and wife Jackie; and brother-in-law Lee Phillips.

Funeral Services: 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 24, at the Luther Memorial Lutheran church in Syracuse. Memorials are suggested to the family's choice. Condolences: fusselmanallenharvey.com