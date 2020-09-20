Helen Joyce Chancellor

November 27, 1928 - September 16, 2020

Helen Joyce Chancellor, 91, born November 27, 1928, Carleton, NE, died September 16, 2020, Lincoln, NE. After high school, Helen worked as a school teacher near her hometown of Carleton, NE before moving to Lincoln and working at the First Continental Bank where she met her husband 'the love of her life' Bob. Helen lived in Lincoln with her family where she was active in her church, Redeemer Lutheran. Her faith was an important part of her life.

The largest focus of Helen's life was her family. Her greatest joys were her boys, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Helen always lit up when a new baby came into the family. She was also the family caregiver giving of her time, talents, and home as the family (immediate and extended) came to Lincoln for care. Some of her favorite pastimes included, gardening, organizing collectibles, and various craft activities.

Preceded in death by her father and mother, Ivan and Minnie Miller, her beloved husband Robert Chancellor, Sr., along with 4 sisters and 2 brothers. Survived by her sons Robert (Sande Dirks) Chancellor, Lincoln, NE; Richard (Melanie) Chancellor, Alexandria, MN; 6 grandchildren (Brad, Eric, Corey, Connor, Drew, and Cole) as well as 5 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Dorothy Drohman of Centennial, CO and many more loving nieces, nephews, and family she touched.

Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. October 5, 2020 at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 South 33rd Street with Pastor Mark Ebert officiating. Prior private interment. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. In place of flowers, the family appreciates donations made in Helen's honor to Redeemer Lutheran Church (510 S 33rd St, Lincoln, NE 68510) and Friendship Home (PO Box 85358 Lincoln, NE 68501).

Additionally, the family would like to send its deepest gratitude to the amazing staff at Southlake Village Rehabilitation & Care Center and Tabitha Hospice for the love and support they gave to Bob, Helen, and the family. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com