Helen Elaine (Hatcliff) Scott

November 17, 1935 - March 6, 2021

Helen Elaine (Hatcliff) Scott, 85, of Lincoln, NE, passed away, March 6, 2021. She died peacefully at home after facing health challenges and cancer. She was born to Charles and Daisy Hatcliff on November 17, 1935. Helen graduated from Lincoln High School in 1953. She enjoyed and often spoke about her work as a dental assistant for Dr. Byron Tullis, Sr. She met Verl Scott on a blind date and they married August 15, 1958. She landed the role of a lifetime when she became a wife and mother and worked from home in Seward. Helen and Verl enjoyed a variety of school and community activities. She attended the United Methodist church. Helen first battled cancer in 1974. Her recovery was driven by the desire to see all 3 of her daughters graduate from high school. In 1979, Helen and Verl moved to Lincoln. She would face cancer recurrences 2 additional times but her determined spirit and abiding faith allowed a full and active life. She was a doting caretaker while Verl faced Multiple Sclerosis until his death in 2012. She faced cancer again in 2019 and this time she was driven to see the last of her 6 grandchildren graduate from college. Helen enjoyed her family, husker sports, shopping, going to lunch with her high school friends, and reading and listening to the news. Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, 2 brothers, Verl her husband of 54 years, and her oldest daughter Shelley (Scott) O'Meara. She leaves behind Sheri (Doug) Dawson of Lincoln, and Stacy (Russ) Nelsen of Blair. She was extremely proud of her 6 grandchildren Alison O'Meara, Bailey and Jill Dawson, Hannah (Matt) Owen, Paige and Nick Nelsen. She was excited to welcome her first great-grandchild Elaine Owen in May. She is also survived by her sister-in-law Helen (Edward) Scott of Mitchell, nieces, nephews and their families, and many friends. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed. Because of her love for children, memorials can be designated to Make- A- Wish Nebraska, Lincoln Office (8033 S. 15th Street, Suite B, Lincoln NE 68512) or sent to the family for purchase and donation of children's library book. Visitation will be Wednesday, March 10, 2021, 9:00am, at Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home. 6800 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Funeral service will follow at 10:00am. Interment at 11:15, at Lincoln Memorial Cemetery. 6700 S. 14th St, Lincoln, NE. Condolences online at www.lincolnfh.com.