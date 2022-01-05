Helen Ruth Seip

August 2, 1927 - January 2, 2022

Helen Ruth Seip, 94, of Lincoln, entered into heaven joining her husband Don, on January 2, 2022. Helen was born August 2, 1927, to Alex and Emma Haberman in Lincoln, NE. She was a loving wife, homemaker, mother, grandmother, antique collector, and friend to everyone. Helen was also a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church. She loved reading about Nebraska history and raising Pekingese dogs.

She was preceded in death by both parents; her husband; son Michael; sister Emma and her brother Edward. Survivors include her sons Daniel (Diana) and David (Deb) Seip; grandchildren Jennifer (Andrew) and Matthew (Evelyn); six great-grandchildren as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 10-11 A.M. on Thursday, Jan. 6, at Wyuka Funeral Home with the Funeral Service starting at 11, officiated by Pastor Andrew Rodriguez. The service will be followed by a reception in Wyuka's Garden Room. Private interment will take place at Wyuka Cemetery at a later time. Covid safety should be considered, and masks are requested at the service. Memorials may be sent to Cornerstone Baptist Church, 6251 Colby St, Lincoln, NE 68505. Condolences may be left at www.wyuka.com.