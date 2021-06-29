Helen E. (Philippi) Willet

January 20, 1929 - June 25, 2021

Helen E. (Philippi) Willet, 92, of Beatrice, died Friday, June 25, 2021. She was born on January 20, 1929, at rural Bruning.

Survivors include daughters, Sharon (Eugene) Hofeling of Firth and Katherine Sedlacek of Lincoln; grandchildren, Tony (Wendy) Hofeling, Andy (Laura) Hofeling, Alex (Mariana) Hofeling, Kathy Hofeling, and Megan (Jake) Hamilton; 23 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Merle; parents, Theodore and Olga Muehling Philippi; step-mother, Rose Philippi; brother, Louis Philippi; sister, Orlene Cornell; son-in-law, David Sedlacek.

Memorial services will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, July 1 at St. John Lutheran Church of Beatrice. Burial will be at 10 A.M. on Thursday at the Evergreen Home Cemetery of Beatrice. A family prayer service will be held at 10:45 A.M. Thursday in the church chapel. A memorial has been established to the family's choice. The body will lie in state at the Fox Funeral Home on Wednesday from 8 A.M. until 8 P.M. and not at the church. The family will greet friends Wednesday, June 30th from 5 until 7 P.M. at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice. www.foxfuneralhome.net