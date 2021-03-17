Helen Zlab

July 28, 1924 – March 12, 2021

Helen Margaret Zlab, 96, passed away peacefully March 12, 2021. She was born July 28, 1924, in Wilber, Nebraska to Elsie (Javorsky) and Joseph Neuman. She married her high school sweetheart Dennis Keith Zlab on April 6, 1947, in Lincoln, Nebraska, who preceded her in death in 1991. Helen loved to be with family, supporting her children's and grandchildren's activities. She also loved camping, fishing, traveling and cheering for the Husker's.

Early in her married life she worked for a CPA firm as a secretary and later in the food service department for Wilber-Clatonia Schools. She was a member of the United Methodist Church and Methodist Women's Society as well as an active member of the American Legion Auxiliary where she volunteered many hours for the Veterans Hospital in Lincoln.

Helen was blessed with four children: Deborah Pekarek (Donald), Jody Waldo (Bruce), Mark (Heidi Harris) and Scott (Donna Schark Kovar) who preceded her in death in 1999. She is survived by 3 children, 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandson. She will be missed by many whose lives she touched, but memories of her caring soul are engraved upon our hearts.

A celebration of Helen's life will be Saturday, March 20, 2021, 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Glenn Loy officiating. Visitation on Friday, March 19, 5-7 p.m. Both will be held at Kuncl Funeral Home in Wilber, NE. Casual attire for both - red or Husker clothing encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family for further designation. Condolences may be left at kunclfh.com/guestbook/helen-zlab.