My condolences to the family. I knew Henry through work, as a partner in the Washington Veterinary Clinic. Not all clients at times were happy to see us drive in to their farmstead primarily due to unfortunate health issues with their livestock . However I can´t recall a time when your dad was that way , maybe he thought we would charge more if grumpy ! I enjoyed spending time visiting , mainly listening , to your dad. He was one of the first in our region to utilize cover crops , radishes, to plant in the fall for grazing . Now that practice of cover crops is widely accepted. I have fond memories of your Dad . May he Rest In Peace.

Peter K Sherlock Work January 13, 2022