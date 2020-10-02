Menu
Search
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Herbert C. G. Kasten

Herbert C. G. Kasten

November 8, 1931 - September 30, 2020

Herbert C. G. Kasten, 88, Greenwood, passed away September 30, 2020. Born November 8, 1931 in rural Greenwood, NE to Harry and Amanda (Olson) Kasten. U.S. Army Veteran. Retired farmer.

Family members include his wife Bertha; sons Kenneth, of Ashland, Keith, of Greenwood, and Kevin, of Omaha; daughter Kathryn, of Hastings; granddaughter Charlotte Kasten. Preceded in death by his parents and sister Evelyn Strate.

Private family graveside service. Visitation will be from 2-5 pm Sunday (10-4-20) at Roper and Sons Waverly Chapel, 10851 North 148th St. In lieu of flowers memorials to CHI Health Foundation. Following the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, we will comply with social distancing and limited room capacity. Masks are required for all in attendance. "Hugs from Home" or Condolences online at Roperandsons.com



To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.