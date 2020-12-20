Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Lincoln Journal Star
Lincoln Journal Star Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Hilary L. Trauernicht
1940 - 2020
BORN
1940
DIED
2020
FUNERAL HOME
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
1116 N 19th St
Beatrice, NE

Hilary L. Trauernicht

June 22, 1940 - December 16, 2020

Hilary L. Trauernicht, 80, of Beatrice, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at Beatrice Community Hospital and Health Center. He was born on June 22, 1940 in Beatrice to Herman and Marie (Jurgens) Trauernicht. The first eight years of Hilary's life were spent on a farm near Pickrell. He then moved with his family to a farm near FIlley. Hilary graduated from Filley High School and went on to graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. He married Bonnie Trauernicht on May 31, 1964 in Beatrice. To this union they were blessed with one child, Kimberly. Hilary and Bonnie made their home in Beatrice, where Hilary spent over 35 years as a teacher with Beatrice Public Schools. In retirement, Hilary enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, gardening, and watching Husker sports. Survivors include one daughter, Kimberly Trauernicht of Castle Pines, CO; sister Pauline (Jim) Bauer of Beatrice; sister-in-law, Waunita Theasmeyer of Beatrice; brother Rolland (Norma) Trauernicht of Windsor, CO; brother-in-law Duane (Marles) Theasmeyer of Crete; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other extended family members. He was proceeded in death by his wife, Bonnie; his parents; brother-in-law, Gary Theasmeyer; parents-in-law Dale and Fern (Mailahn) Theasmeyer. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. Cremation has taken place and there will be no viewing or visitation. www.foxfuneralhome.net Arrangements entrusted to Fox Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Beatrice.


Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Dec. 20, 2020.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Fox Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Beatrice
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
So sad to hear of his passing. He was my 6th-grade teacher and always held me to the task. He will be missed.
Jeremy Haecker
January 15, 2021
Kim, So sorry to hear about all of this. Not even sure what to say other than you had GREAT parents and they will be missed. Sending hugs and prayers across the miles.
Jill Mitchell
December 21, 2020
So extremely sorry for your losses Kim!! It’s unimaginable!! You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers! You know I’m here for you!!
Natalie Fraunfelter
Friend
December 19, 2020
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results