Hildebert Schlichting February 12, 1924 - September 18, 2020 Hildebert Schlichting passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, September 18, 2020. Bert was born in Danzig, Germany on February 12, 1924. He served in World War II from 1941-1945 and in 1951 he left Europe for the USA on a freight ship. He worked for Burlington Northern Railroad for 34 years and he also had his own lawn care business for 42 years. Anyone that has ever met Bert can tell you he was an honest, hardworking family man. He devoted his life to his family and to his work. He built a home on Prescott street in 1966 and planted a beautiful garden that he took great pride in. Bert loved to play cards, and he often played Skat with his German friends. He enjoyed bowling and fishing as well. He was loved and respected by everyone that had the honor of meeting him. Bert will be missed by so many people, but especially by his two daughters who thought the world of him. He was preceded in death by Inge, his wife of 64 years, his parents, brother and two sisters. Bert is survived by his two daughters, Christine Irvin and Renee Schlichting (Charles Riley). His brother Rudi Schlichting. Four grandchildren Danny Irvin, Rachel Hoien (Dan), Tyler Clark and Zachary Clark (Cortney). Four great-grandchildren Riley Irvin, Frances and Augustus Hoien and Olivia Clark. The viewing will be held at Butherus-Maser & Love Funeral Home, 4040 A Street, on Sunday September 27 from 1pm-5pm. A service will be held at Redeemer Lutheran Church, 510 South 33rd Street, on Monday, September 28, at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be sent to Redeemer Lutheran Church or Lincoln Food Bank. Condolences can be left at bmlfh.com