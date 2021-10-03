Homer Paul (Paul) Robinson

May 18, 1937 - September 30, 2021

Homer Paul (Paul) Robinson was born in Mason City, Iowa on May 18th, 1937. He grew up in California, Nebraska and Iowa, attending the University of Nebraska and Kearney State Teachers College. A talented athlete, Paul played football, basketball, baseball and ran track in high school, and went on to play baseball and basketball in college. As an adult, Paul added golf and tennis to his skill set, and passed his love of sports on to his two daughters.

After teaching and coaching at the high school and college levels, Paul enjoyed a long career with State Farm Insurance, retiring in Lincoln in 1999. He traveled extensively and visited his family in all parts of the country.

Paul is survived by daughters Marci (Tim) Gubbels of Waverly, NE and Kristi (Peter) Fleischmann of Cheshire, CT, and brother James (Carol) Robinson and sister Joy Teel in Charleston, SC. He has five grandsons: Max, Owen, Rudy, Rylan and Otto, and one great-granddaughter, Finley. Paul was quick to laugh, generous, thoughtful, dedicated to his family and friends, and will be very much missed.

There will be no formal services. Memorials may be made to the family for City of Waverly Parks and Recreation/Lawson Park updates and improvements. Paul watched the park being built and enjoyed many baseball games there.