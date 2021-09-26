Menu
Homer E. Stephen
Homer E Stephen

September 21, 2021

Born in 1921 to CA & Iva Stephen in Groton, S. D. His spirit took flight from his home of 70 plus years on 21 Sept 2021, completing his family circle! 100 years, 8 months & 4 days …the line has been drawn, who in the family can break my time.

Homer ran track at York High School and worked at Fairmont Creamery on the square in York. In Nov 1942, he entered the Army Air Corps and served till Dec 1945. He was a crew chief on a C-47 and was based in San Marcos, TX where he and Alice got married in 1943. He worked for Olson & Son's Construction. He said his fingerprints were all over Lincoln & many other locations. He enjoyed woodworking & sharing them with others. He was a Scout Master of Troop 57, and a Life time member of the Carpenters Union.

Survived by his children; Pam Lindholm, Lyle (Lois) Stephen, Lorna (John) Davis, David (Chris) Stephen & Doug Stephen.10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. One sister-in-law and & numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded by wife, parents, 2 grandsons, all 9 siblings, multiple in-laws, nieces & nephews.

Celebration of Life: 2 Oct 2021, 10:30am at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. 4040 "A" Street, Lincoln, NE. Inurnment: 2:00 pm at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham, NE with Military Honors. Memorials to CHI Hospice 245 S 84th Street, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE. 68510 in lieu of flowers.



Published by Lincoln Journal Star on Sep. 26, 2021.
Dear cousins, I wanted to let you all know how sad we were to hear of Uncle Homer's passing. What an incredible legacy he left you all! I'm sorry that we won't be able to attend the funeral but know you are in our prayers. All our love, Anne, Terry, Christian & Amanda Beh
Anne Beh
Family
September 28, 2021
Sir, you were a tremendous influence in my life. From Cub Pack 58 through Troop 57. You were always calm and generous in helping us to be thoughtful and to always help others. May you rest in Peace Eagle Scout Master Captain Pilot James Kopetka
Master Captain Pilot James Kopetka
September 28, 2021
