Homer E Stephen

September 21, 2021

Born in 1921 to CA & Iva Stephen in Groton, S. D. His spirit took flight from his home of 70 plus years on 21 Sept 2021, completing his family circle! 100 years, 8 months & 4 days …the line has been drawn, who in the family can break my time.

Homer ran track at York High School and worked at Fairmont Creamery on the square in York. In Nov 1942, he entered the Army Air Corps and served till Dec 1945. He was a crew chief on a C-47 and was based in San Marcos, TX where he and Alice got married in 1943. He worked for Olson & Son's Construction. He said his fingerprints were all over Lincoln & many other locations. He enjoyed woodworking & sharing them with others. He was a Scout Master of Troop 57, and a Life time member of the Carpenters Union.

Survived by his children; Pam Lindholm, Lyle (Lois) Stephen, Lorna (John) Davis, David (Chris) Stephen & Doug Stephen.10 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren & 1 great-great-grandchild. One sister-in-law and & numerous nieces & nephews. Preceded by wife, parents, 2 grandsons, all 9 siblings, multiple in-laws, nieces & nephews.

Celebration of Life: 2 Oct 2021, 10:30am at Butherus, Maser & Love Funeral Home. 4040 "A" Street, Lincoln, NE. Inurnment: 2:00 pm at Cedar Lawn Cemetery, Gresham, NE with Military Honors. Memorials to CHI Hospice 245 S 84th Street, Suite 300, Lincoln, NE. 68510 in lieu of flowers.