Howard Dean Engelbrecht

July 6, 1924 - August 19, 2020

Howard Dean Engelbrecht, 96 of Syracuse, NE was born on July 6, 1924 and passed away in the early morning hours of August 19th, 2020. Howard passed away peacefully at Community Memorial Hospital in Syracuse after suffering a severe heart attack a few days earlier. Howard was born in Syracuse, Nebraska the oldest son of August and Gertrude Engelbrecht. He was preceded in death by his parents and only sibling, brother Merlin.

Howard grew up on the farm 2 miles west of Syracuse and lived there until moving to town in 2008. A lifelong farmer, Howard worked dawn til dusk and loved every minute. After moving to town Howard enjoyed watching football and basketball attending his grandkids ballgames and breakfast downtown with the boys. He made as many trips as possible back to the farm. He was without doubt dreaming of "checking the hogs and cattle" right up until he passed. If there's a cattle auction in heaven you can bet Howard will be sitting there discussing the "cost of calves these days"!

Howard married Mary Jane (Schwab) October 30th, 1950. The couple worked together on the farm west of Syracuse until turning over the reins to Son Bob and Grandson Tony in 2008. Howard is survived by wife Mary Jane, Children Lana McCallum and husband Phil, Glen Haven, CO. Robert Engelbrecht and wife Patty, Syracuse, NE. Steve Engelbrecht and wife Shelly, Custer SD. Grandchildren Jeff Engelbrecht and Friend Craig Munger, Phoenix, AZ. Tony Engelbrecht and wife Tina, Syracuse, NE. Caitlin Smith and husband Darin, Custer, SD. Hannah Murray and wife Tiffany, Lincoln, NE. Madelyne Hughes and husband Michael, Syracuse, NE. Great-Grandchildren Lyndsay and Kelsay Engelbrecht. Colton and Emerson Hughes, Palmer Smith and Arlo Murray.

No public services are scheduled at this time. Howard will be buried at the family plot in the Syracuse Cemetery with a private family service. Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE. Condolences to fusselmanallenharvey.com