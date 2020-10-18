Howard E. Johnson

February 1, 1929 - October 13, 2020

Howard E. Johnson was born February 1, 1929 in Axtell, Nebraska to Henning and Hilda Johnson. He grew up on a farm near Axtell and graduated from Minden High School in 1947. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served in the Third Infantry Division in South Korea from 1951-1953. He farmed in Central City after the war and in 1958 married Roberta Black. They moved to a farm outside Grand Island. They raised three daughters.

After leaving work in the ag field, he obtained an Associate's Degree from Kearney State College and ran his own tax business until retirement. They were active members of Messiah Lutheran Church in Grand Island where Howard was the Sunday School superintendent for many years and led adult Bible studies as well. He has been a member of First Lutheran Church since moving to Lincoln in 2011.

Howard is survived by daughters Kris (Daryl) Bohac, Stacey Schild, and Cherie Johnson; grandchildren Erica Bohac (Chris Prokop,) Sam Bohac, Alex Schild, Erin Schild, and Marissa Schild; sister Gloria Allbright, brother Carl (Margaret) Johnson, and sister-in-law Barbara Johnson, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by wife Roberta, parents, brothers Richard and Harry, sister-in-law Maybelline and son-in-law Kevin Schild.

Family Celebration of Life will be Monday October 19 at 11 am at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln. It will be live-streamed at this link: https://youtu.be/EMIZye_khhI. Memorials to the family for future designation.